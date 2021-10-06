Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Expands By 24.5%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ASTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Astra Space alerts:

ASTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 28,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,649. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Astra Space will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.