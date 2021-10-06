Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Decreases By 17.3%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 187,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Auddia in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. Auddia has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUUD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter worth $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.