Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Grows By 49.3%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the August 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 985,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LFC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 3,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.94 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

