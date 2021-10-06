Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Drops By 34.6%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ITRM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 50,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,683,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 389,430 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.