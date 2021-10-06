Short Interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Drops By 17.3%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 10,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. 253,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,912. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.