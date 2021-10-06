Short Interest in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Increases By 25.2%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 498,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MCG traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,469. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCG. HSBC began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

