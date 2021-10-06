Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Increases By 45.8%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MBCN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. 3,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,307. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBCN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

