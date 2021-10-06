Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Increases By 48.1%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.20. 192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

