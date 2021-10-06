Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Drops By 17.5%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 13,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $235.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 10.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXLW shares. Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

