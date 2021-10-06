Short Interest in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Drops By 34.3%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 805,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. 8,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,411,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

