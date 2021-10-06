Short Interest in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expands By 37.8%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. 650,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,870. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

