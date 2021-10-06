Short Interest in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Increases By 44.6%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 178,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
The Dixie Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 48,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,125. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
