Short Interest in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Increases By 44.6%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 178,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

The Dixie Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 48,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,125. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.