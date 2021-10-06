Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Rises By 39.3%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 2,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,300. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

TKGBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.