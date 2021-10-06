Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Rises By 30.9%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.5 days.

UMLGF stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

