Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Rises By 30.9%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.5 days.
UMLGF stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.
About United Malt Group
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.