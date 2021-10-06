Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $88.64.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
