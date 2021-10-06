Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $88.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

