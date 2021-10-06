Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.74 ($64.40).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €56.12 ($66.02) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.73. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a one year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

