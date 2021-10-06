Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. 43 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,875. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 172,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

