Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $20.64. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $616.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.