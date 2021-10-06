Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPGS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,925. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

