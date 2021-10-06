Simplex Trading LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5,411.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.58. 788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.93 and a 200 day moving average of $231.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.39 and a 12 month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

