Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.
Shares of SNN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,839. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
