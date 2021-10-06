Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,314,092.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,022,240.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 994,700 shares of company stock worth $291,846,273 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.58. 46,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,014. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

