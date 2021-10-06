Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.27

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 6823287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

