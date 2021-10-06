Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,146 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 103.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

SQM stock traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 1,249,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,510. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

