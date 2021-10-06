Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s (OTMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

