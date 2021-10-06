Solstein Capital LLC Sells 66 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

NYSE LIN traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.23. The stock had a trading volume of 82,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.97 and a 200 day moving average of $296.29. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

