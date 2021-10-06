Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 450.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. 6,161,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,832. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

