Sovarnum Capital L.P. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.26.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.