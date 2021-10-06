Sovarnum Capital L.P. Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services makes up about 3.3% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,804 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PFSI. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

NYSE PFSI traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. 513,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.