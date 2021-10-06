Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. trimmed its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.0% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 7,163,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,292. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,366,151 shares of company stock valued at $266,472,655 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.