Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.3% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

