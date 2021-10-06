SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.5% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.70. 1,798,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,743. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $341.80 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

