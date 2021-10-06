SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 11,909.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $109,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XRT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,568. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

