Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 22.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

