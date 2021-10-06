Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Spectrum Brands worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. 7,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

