Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Shares Up 0.6%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 5,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

