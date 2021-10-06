Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

STXB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. 651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $130,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

