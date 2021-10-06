SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 45,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,499. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

