SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 45,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,499. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About SPYR
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.