Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:SLS traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 710 ($9.28). 121,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,489. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 752.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 695.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 528.29 ($6.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 787.40 ($10.29).
About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust
