Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SLS traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 710 ($9.28). 121,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,489. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 752.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 695.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 528.29 ($6.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 787.40 ($10.29).

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

