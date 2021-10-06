Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,823 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.45% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,487,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.83. 780,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,232. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

