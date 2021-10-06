State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 54.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 321,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,096,000 after buying an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.78.

SIVB traded down $17.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $647.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $677.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

