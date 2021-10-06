State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hologic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after acquiring an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after acquiring an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

