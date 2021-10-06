State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Neogen were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Neogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NEOG stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,743. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

