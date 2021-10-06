State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.52% of Plexus worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,285 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $91.35. 754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

