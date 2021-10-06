State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.42 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.28. 13,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,914. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

