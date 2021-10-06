State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $12.28 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Vimeo stock remained flat at $$52.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

