State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,668 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of DraftKings worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

DKNG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 173,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,993,155. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,962 shares of company stock valued at $274,238,706 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.