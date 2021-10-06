State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,478 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

NYSE URI traded down $9.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.25 and a 1-year high of $369.22. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.56 and a 200-day moving average of $329.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

