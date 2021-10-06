Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.880-$4.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.82.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

