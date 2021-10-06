Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 7.2%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 25,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,159,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Stem alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Stem by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.